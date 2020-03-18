BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Reaches $6.04 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00004410 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $2,151.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00091892 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000615 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009046 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003569 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,815,941 coins and its circulating supply is 26,272,975 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.