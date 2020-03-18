BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.