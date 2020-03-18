Bloom (BLT) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Bloom has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex and Bibox. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

