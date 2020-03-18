Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.64

News headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BDIC opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

