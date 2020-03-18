BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

