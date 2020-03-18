BMO Capital Markets Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $115.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,018,446,000 after acquiring an additional 492,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,116,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,622,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

