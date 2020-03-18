BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) to Underperform

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE:HLT traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 1,427,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,082. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.