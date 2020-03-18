BMO Capital Markets Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $48.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

SMAR stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

