Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Roberto Geremia Sells 37,100 Shares of Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,696,039.90.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded down C$7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 627,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.36 and a twelve month high of C$51.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.86.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

