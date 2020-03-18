Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.80. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.18.

TSE BBD.B traded down C$871,062.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.39. 33,880,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.92.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

