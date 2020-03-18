Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

BKNG stock traded down $144.44 on Wednesday, reaching $1,223.82. 263,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,774.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.72. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,252.22 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

