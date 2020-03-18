Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Boot Barn worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

BOOT stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

