Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.59% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $59,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 10,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

