BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 242,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,454. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

