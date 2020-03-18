Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPFH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BPFH opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

