Bottos Market Cap Tops $785,872.98 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $785,872.98 and $1.41 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinEgg. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.04076294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, IDEX, Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

