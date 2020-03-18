BP (LON:BP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535 ($7.04).

BP opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 422.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 476.96. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

