BQT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1,653.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,415,170 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

