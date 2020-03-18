Bread Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 48% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $334,674.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

