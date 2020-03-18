BriaCoin (BRIA) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,868.62 and approximately $24.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,970.68 or 2.27744909 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022057 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

