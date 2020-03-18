Brian S. Tyler Sells 4,063 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCK traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,085. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.