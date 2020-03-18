BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

BBIO stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.78. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 20,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,342,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,322,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 in the last quarter.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.