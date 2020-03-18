Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 16,781,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,659,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

