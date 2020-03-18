BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 13,231 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of AOS opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

