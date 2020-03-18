BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 15,024 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

SEE stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,570. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

