BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,556 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Aphria worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aphria by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aphria by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.68. Aphria Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

