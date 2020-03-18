Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.27. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $4,439,923 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

