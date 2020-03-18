Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report $72.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Ashford reported sales of $63.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $273.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $322.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:AINC opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.