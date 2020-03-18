Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 92,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

