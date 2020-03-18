Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.79. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 8,380,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,939. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975 and have sold 612,496 shares valued at $20,762,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 7,617.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

