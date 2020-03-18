Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $59.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.93 million and the highest is $59.50 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $50.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $245.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.59 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.94 million, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 228.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

