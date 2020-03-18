Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 2,406,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 837.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $45,768,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 776,012 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $11,936,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

