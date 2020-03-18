Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $180,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

