Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $270.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.30 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.