Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($7.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $812,383.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,922.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $3,894,778.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $834,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,557. The firm has a market cap of $862.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

