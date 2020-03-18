Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. VICI Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.