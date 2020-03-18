Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $71.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.53 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $302.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $303.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $368.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 942,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

