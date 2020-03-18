Brokerages Expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to post $812.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.27 million and the lowest is $793.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Cabot has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

