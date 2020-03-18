Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Calix posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 550,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,698. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

