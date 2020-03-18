Brokerages Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. Hudson posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Hudson’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

