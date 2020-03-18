Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.50 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to report $443.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.10 million and the lowest is $440.70 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $417.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

JBT stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

