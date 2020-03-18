Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $15.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

