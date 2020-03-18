Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,987. The company has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

