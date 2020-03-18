Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.03 Million

Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report $32.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $161.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $163.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.44 million, with estimates ranging from $203.73 million to $213.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $20.87.

In other news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

