Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 6,261,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

