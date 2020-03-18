Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $26.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.03 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (down previously from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,237.80.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $124.60 on Wednesday, reaching $789.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,125.15. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $840.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

