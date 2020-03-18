Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catasys, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Catasys in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Catasys’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATS. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catasys stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Catasys has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catasys during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Catasys by 13,788.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catasys during the third quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catasys by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

