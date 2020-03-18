Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chembio Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEMI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

