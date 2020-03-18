Brokers Offer Predictions for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.18.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 132,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,794. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,665 shares of company stock worth $128,292 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

