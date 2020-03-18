Brokers Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

CMA stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. Comerica has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

